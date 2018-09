ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Officials say nearly 200 homes are without power Monday morning after a car crashed into a power pole in Roseville, near Granite Bay.

Power out to nearly 200 @PGE4Me customers after a car crashed into a power pole overnight on Sierra College Blvd. near E. Roseville Pkwy. @PGE4Me says power should be restored by 10:30AM. One lane of Sierra College Blvd. is closed. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/1A6IZwDWwX — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) September 24, 2018

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on Sierra College Boulevard, near East Roseville Parkway.

No one was injured in the crash, police say.

Power is expected to be fully restored by about 10:30 a.m. Monday.