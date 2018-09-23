SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A fire at a recycling center broke out just before 4 p.m. Sunday at North 10th and B streets in Sacramento.

Firefighters said the call came in initially as a tree fire, but due to the fire conditions in Northern California Sunday, the fire spread and moved into the rail yard.

The yard was full of recycling piles of plastic and metal, turn into a liquid fuel as they burn, say firefighters. The piles made it easy for the fire to spread.

Crews were able to contain the fire with the help of recycling yard crews who used backhoes to move piles around. Firefighters said they found it challenging to knock down the flames.

The Sacramento Fire Department officials believe the fire could have started from a homeless encampment nearby, but they have not yet determined an official cause.

No injuries were reported from the incident.