Search On For Driver Who Struck, Killed Boy On Bicycle In Arden ArcadeCalifornia Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who fatally struck a boy on a bicycle in the Arden Arcade area.

Man Behind Untraceable 3-D Gun Blueprints Accused Of Sex With MinorThe 16-year-old girl told investigators that Cody Wilson paid her $500 after they had sex and then dropped her off at a Whataburger restaurant.

Teen Dies After Being Hit By Car, Dragged For BlocksA young teen hit by a car, and the left to die. It happened early Wednesday morning on Watt Avenue near Whitney Avenue.

'This Is Pretty Freakish Stuff': Alleged Rapist Can Interview VictimsA Solano County court commissioner has granted Matthew Muller the right to act as his own attorney and he can cross-examine his very victims.

Fraudulent Phone Calls Claim To Be From Family Of Fallen Sacramento County DeputyAs is the case with many tragedies, someone is looking to turn a quick buck by pretending they're connected to the victims.

New California Law May Limit How Much Water People Can UseThe new indoor water standard would be 55 gallons of water per person, per day by 2022, and that would fall to 50 gallons by 2030.

Over 132,000 Pounds Of Ground Beef Recalled; Meat Linked To Death & IllnessesThe USDA is recalling ground beef products sold nationwide that are believed to be responsible for several illnesses and one death.

Firefighting Crews Attacking Fast-Moving North Fire In Tahoe National ForestCal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service are teaming up with air tankers and helicopters and more than a dozen crews on the ground battling the North Fire.

Murder-Suicide Involving CHP Officer Leaves Community In MourningThe glow of dozens of candles lit up the football field at Amador High School on Wednesday night as friends, students, and neighbors came out to remember the couple who many say did so much for the community.

3 People Arrested After Another Roseville Galleria Apple Store TheftThe Apple store in Roseville has been once again targeted by thieves.