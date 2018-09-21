Daily List: Autumn Starts Tomorrow! Three Local Fall Events to Look Forward To
https://sacramento.downtowngrid.com/annual-events/fall/

California CareForce
Free medical, dental, eye exams
Today – Sunday
Cal Expo
http://www.yourlocalunitedway.org/post/california-careforce-2018-sacramento-clinic

The Thrift Store, a WEAVE Bargain Center
6606 Fruitridge Rd.
Sacramento
@WEAVEinc on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Sac Park(ing)
https://www.asla-sierra.org/parking-day

Travis AFB POW Remembrance
Building 80, 461 Burgan Blvd., Travis AFB
Main Office: (707) 424-5883
https://www.travisheritagecenter.org/

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue
Open House
Oct. 6, 10-2
http://Goldcountrywildliferescue.org

Ride, Sip, Thrift
Sac Thrift Tour
http://www.sacthrifttour.com

Retrospect-vintage Fashion
http://www.retrospect-vintagefashion.com
https://www.instagram.com/retrospect_vintage_fashion/

Amazing Limousines
https://www.myamazinglimo.com/

Color Run @ Elk Grove Elementary
https://99pledges.com/fund/elkgrove2018

Minefaire 2018
Sat & Sun Sept 22nd-23rd
Sac Convention Center
1400 J Street
http://www.minefaire.com/sacramento

Jai Dagdeesh
Saturday, Sep. 22
First United Methodist
Sacramento
https://www.jaijagdeesh.com/

Pawler Cat Cafe
https://www.facebook.com/ThePawrlor/

Manly Minute: 5 Things to Love About Minecraft
http://minemum.com/minecraft-parents-things-to-love

