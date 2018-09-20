NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A young teen was hit by a car and the left to die. It happened early Wednesday morning on Watt Avenue near Whitney Avenue.

The victim’s family said 14-year-old De’Sean was riding his bike when he was hit by a car then dragged for blocks.

Neighbor surveillance shows an SUV barreling down East Country Club Lane with the boy on the hood. The car turned onto Potter Lane and flung the boy onto a lawn.

CHP is still investigating why the teen was out so early Wednesday morning. The car in question is described as a dark SUV. Officers don’t yet have a plate number.

The young teen died later Wednesday evening. His family is shocked by the tragedy.

“His injuries was so…they damaged him so bad,” cried his aunt April Goff.

His aunt said she is numb just thinking about what happened next to her nephew.

“They drove with him on the hood of the car,” she said.

De’Sean was riding his bicycle just across the way from his home when he was hit right by the memorial now set up in his name. California Highway Patrol officers say the teen landed on the hood of the car that hit him. Officers also say the driver dragged him down several blocks before he was dumped on this corner of Potter Lane.

“They just dropped him off like he was an animal,” said Goff.

North Sacramento CHP officer Mike Zerfas said the driver did not attempt to provide care for De’Sean and left the scene.

Zerfas said he’s handled many hit-and-run incidents over his career, but says this is one of the most heinous.

“To see one of this magnitude with no care at all is shocking to the conscience, it’s amazing someone can do that to another person,” he added.

De’Sean was well-loved by his family, and especially by his Aunt April. He was an aspiring break-dancer and daredevil who brought smiles and laughs to those who knew him.

A life cut too short in a grisly hit-and-run — the suspect leaving De’Sean for dead.

Anyone with information is being urged to call the California Highway Patrol’s North Sacramento Office.