SAN RAFAEL, CA - NOVEMBER 12: Customers leave a Kohl\'s store on November 12, 2015 in San Rafael, California. Kohl\'s reported a better-than-expected third quarter earnings with a net income of $120 million, or 63 cents per share, compared to $142 million, or 70 cents per share, one year earlier. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Kohl’s plans to hire 90,000 seasonal workers to handle the holiday rush.

The retail chain will use the employees to staff its 1,100-plus stores, nine distribution centers, five e-commerce fulfillment centers, and credit centers nationwide.

The employees will get an immediate 15% discount and access to special “Associate Shop” days. The discount will go up to 35% during the holiday season. Interested seasonal employees will also have the opportunity to be considered for full- and part-time positions after the holidays are done.

SEE ALSO: Delta Raises Fees For Checked Bags

The available positions will vary by location and hiring needs will be determined on an individual store basis.

Kohl’s is holding a hiring event on Saturday, October 20 at select stores nationwide. Applications are being accepted in store and online.