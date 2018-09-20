ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A Eich Middle School student had his football dreams come true last weekend thanks to the Del Campo Jr Cougars.

Clayton Alexander wanted desperately to play football like the other kids in his class. His teacher, Barbara Aker, and the Del Campo Jr Cougars president, Rachel Hamilton-Miles, teamed up to make it happen during Saturday’s 14u game against the Woodcreek Jr Timberwolves.

Rachel brought Clayton, wearing number 12, out to the field at the end of the 3rd quarter as the announcer called out his name and position.

The Jr Cougars designed a play especially for their newest running back. The quarterback handed the ball off to Clayton and he scored his first touchdown. The crowd and players from both teams cheered and give him high-fives as he walked to the sideline.