Daily List: 3 Ways to Look More Rested, When You’re Not
https://www.rd.com/health/beauty/how-to-look-rested/
Winemaker Dinner
Sep 20, 2018
6:00 pm until 8:00 pm
916-879-5756
http://eventbrite.com/e/the-murieta-inn-spa-winemaker-dinner-featuring-tamber-bey-winery-tickets-49450017333
Arbor Vintage
@arborvintage on Instagram
Calaveras Grape Stomp
Murphys Park
505 S Algiers St.
Murphys
OCTOBER 6
9:30AM – 5PM
(209) 728-9467
https://www.facebook.com/calaveras.wines/
https://www.instagram.com/calaveraswines/
Tip-A-Cop
benefits Special Olympics of Northern California
Applebee’s Citrus Heights
5 – 9 pm
YMA Music Sponsorship
916-304-2526
http://MusicLessonsInABox.com
Dishin’ with Tina: Kiki’s Chicken Place
10394 Rockingham Drive
Sacramento
916.399.4883
“We Need to Talk”
Guild Theater
2828 35th St.
Sacramento
Sunday
2:30pm
6:30pm
$25
http://www.michaellevester.com
https://www.facebook.com/michaellevesterlifecoach/
https://www.instagram.com/michaellevester/
Fly Fit
Free Fitness Program
Starts tonight
http://www.flybrave.org
Bootcamp Book
Friday 21 September @ 9am
FREE Stroller Strides Class in Land Park, followed by Book Launch Potluck in the Playground.
Facebook: FIT4MOM Sacramento
http://www.sacramento.fit4mom.com
IG @mamasworkoutbuddybook & @fit4momsacramento
Manly Minute: No Shorts at Work, Dude
https://www.menshealth.com/style/a23080395/shorts-to-work/