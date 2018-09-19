Ask Us: What Is That Bizarre Billboard On I-5?The writing on it is hard to make sense of and has many in Woodland questioning its message.

Homeless Man Mourns Deputy Who Arrested Then Helped HimPeople touched by the work of fallen Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy Mark Stasyuk in his community are sharing their stories.

Wounded Deputy, Pep Boys Employee Released From Hospital After ShootingAnton Lemon Moore, 38, has been identified by the sheriff's department as the man responsible for Monday's shooting at the Pep Boys on Folsom Boulevard.

Fraudulent Phone Calls Claim To Be From Family Of Fallen Sacramento County DeputyAs is the case with many tragedies, someone is looking to turn a quick buck by pretending they're connected to the victims.

Growing Number Of Trucks On Roads In Manteca Has Residents ConcernedRight now city leaders in Manteca are working on determining a better way to control and regulate the growing number of trucks that are driving through town.