SAN JOSE (CBS13) – The San Jose Sharks are hosting this season’s NHL All-Star game and the official logo draws inspiration from Silicon Valley.

The 2019 Honda NHL All-Star logo was released Wednesday.

The logo itself is square – similar to the design of mobile app icons. The 2019 in the upper right hand corner is also written inside a pill-shaped alert box, meant to look like an app and email alert. Underneath the words San Jose is a tech energy wave featuring a shooting puck. The waves signify cloud-based, virtual technology.

The two A’s in the logo are designed to look like shark fins, in honor of the Sharks.

All-Star weekend is Friday, January 25 and Saturday, January 26 at the SAP Center. The NHL All-Star Skills competition starts at 6 pm on Friday. The game takes place Saturday at 5 pm.

San Jose previously hosted an All-Star game in 1997.

The Sharks open the regular season on Wednesday, October 3rd at home against the Anaheim Ducks. San Jose beat the Ducks in the opening round of the NHL playoffs last season before losing in the second round to the Las Vegas Golden Knights.