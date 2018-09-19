SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — For the second time in less than a year, fans of Wizard World Comic Con in Sacramento will be disappointed.

Wizard World announced on Wednesday that it would not be coming to Sacramento after all this year, and canceled its event slated for the first weekend in October at Cal Expo.

A release says instead the event will take place a year from now from Sept. 20 to 22, 2019. Anyone who bought tickets will get a full refund and a code that allows two-for-one weekend admission to next year’s event.

In September 2017, the company behind the event announced it would not be coming to Sacramento, saying the capital city wasn’t a fit for the event. It had been in Sacramento annually since 2014.

As the Fandemic Tour was ready for its opening bow as a similar convention in June, Wizard World made the surprise announcement it would be coming back to Sacramento in October, this time at Cal Expo. It had been held previous years at the Sacramento Convention Center, which will be instead hosting comedian Tom Segura.

Wizard World says instead it will focus on its event in Austin this weekend, then other events New Orleans, Portland and Cleveland in early 2019.