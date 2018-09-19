SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The search is on for a convict who reportedly walked away from an inmate camp Tuesday morning.

Between the 3:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. prisoner counts, convicted armed robber Justin Tyquiengco left the Washington Ridge Conservation Camp in Nevada County. Authorities believe he may be headed to the Bay Area, according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Tyquiengco is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 174 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Tyquiengco is serving a six-year sentence from Contra Costa County for second-degree robbery with the use of a firearm. He’s serving a one-year consecutive sentence for second-degree robbery in Alameda County.

He has been in CDCR custody since September 2015.

Anyone who sees Tyquiengco is asked to call 911 or law enforcement authorities immediately. Anyone with information about, or knowledge of the location of Tyquiengco, is asked to call the CCC Watch Commander at (530) 257-2181, extension 4173.