FOLSOM (CBS13) – Five area cities are among the top 20 in 2018 WalletHub’s Best Places to Raise a Family in California list.

Folsom topped the list, beating all other California cities. Taking into account rankings on Family Life & Fun, Education, Health & Safety, Affordability and finally Socioeconomic Environment, Folsom had a total score of 80.84. No other city scored in the 80s in WalletHub’s list.

El Dorado Hills also cracked the top 5, coming in fourth with a total score of 76.67.

Roseville came in tenth with a score of 74.95, while Elk Grove and Rocklin came in 12th and 13th, respectively.

Other area cities high on the list include Davis (28th), Lincoln (35th), Vacaville (38th), Tracy (39th) and Fair Oaks (44th).

Sacramento couldn’t crack the top 100, instead coming in at 126th place with a 56.61 total score according to WalletHub.

Stockton placed at number 225, while North Highlands scored even lower at 242.

The San Bernardino County city of Adelanto scored dead last in WalletHub’s list at number 254.

View WalletHub’s full 2018 Best and Worst Cities For Families in California list here: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-cities-for-families-in-california/15993/.