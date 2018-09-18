VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A family’s mobile home is said to be a total loss after an early morning fire on Tuesday.

The scene was at the Vacaville Mobile Home Park along Brown Street.

A fire broke out at this mobile home in Vacaville overnight. Family of four and their two cats narrowly escaped the flames. @VacavilleFire did a great job keeping the flames from spreading to nearby units, but this home is a total loss. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/ri1ulQRgbW — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) September 18, 2018

Vacaville Fire crews responded just after 3 a.m. It appears the fire spread from the front porch to the inside of a mobile home.

A family of four lived at the home. All, including the family’s two cats and two dogs, safely escaped from the flames. One of the cats had to be rescued by firefighters.

Residents say neighbors jumped in to help and started using garden hoses until fire crews arrived.