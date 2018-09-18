SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Local Black Lives Matter members are getting ready to protest outside a law enforcement conference on Tuesday to mark the six-month anniversary of the shooting death of Stephon Clark.

Speakers and activists will lead a presentation near the Sacramento Convention Center’ starting at 11 a.m. where the COPSWEST Training & Expo 2018 is happening.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones people to support police.

“I know people have this overwhelming urge to do what they can, and not knowing what to do,” Jones said during a press conference about Monday’s fatal shooting of Deputy Mark Stasyuk. “One of the things you can do is go down there. Go down to the convention center between 11 and 1 and show your support for law enforcement.”

On Tuesday morning, the president of the Sacramento chapter of the NAACP offered their condolences over the death of Deputy Stasyuk.

“This senseless killing showcases the need for the community and law enforcement to work together as one, in an effort to create unity and mutual respect,” Betty Williams wrote.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers are expected at Tuesday’s expo.