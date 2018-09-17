SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Mega Millions jackpot is on the rise once again. The jackpot has hasn’t been won since July 27, resulting $252 million grand prize.

Winners can opt for the lump-sum payment of 148 million, or they can choose to take their winnings in 30 annual installments. Mega Millions jackpots start at $40 million and roll over until the jackpot is won.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot with a $2 ticket are 1 in 302.5 million.

The Powerball jackpot stands at $163 million. Those jackpots start at $40 million and roll over until the jackpot is won.

The chance of winning the Powerball jackpot is 292.2 million to one.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and are played in 44 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The drawing takes place Tuesday, September 18.