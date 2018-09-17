ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A construction project in Elk Grove has one CBS13 viewer wondering what’s going on in his neighborhood.

Robert Gonzalez filled out a form on cbs13.com/askus and wants to know:

“What is being built on Poppy Ridge behind the Walmart on Bruceville?”

CBS13 asked Elk Grove’s Planning Department and found out two subdivisions are being planned for that area. One of the subdivisions will be known as the McGreary subdivision and have 16 single-family homes. The other is called Laguna Ridge.

Both projects are currently in the planning stages and there is no timetable for completion.

