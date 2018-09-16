MODESTO (CBS13) — The future for many business owners is still uncertain after a massive fire ripped through a block of downtown Modesto Friday.

Firefighters spent much of Sunday putting out hot spots that continued to produce flames inside the Crescent Work & Outdoors building on 8th Street.

“We’re kind of letting some areas burn out. The fire is basically contained now to this one building,” said Battalion Chief Randy Anderson with the Modesto Fire Department.

Just a few doors down at Albert’s Tires, there’s not much visible damage and owners want to clear up speculation that the fire started there. Although they do own a vacant property nearby that does show signs of charring.

“We keep on getting mixed reports that the batteries had something to do with it or the tires. Everything is intact. We didn’t have tires over there. There was nothing there. That piece of the building was vacant where supposedly the fire started. I’m waiting for them to give us the actual report on what happened” said Jorge Bustos, son of the owner.

Fred Stephens owns Bad Moon Bail Bonds and shares a wall with the fire-gutted Crescent Building. He said his place suffered significant water and structural damage and his future is uncertain.

“I think this location is done. I’ll be working from home for a while” Stephens said.

Fire officials are still working to determine a cause of the blaze.

“Investigators have gathered most of the stuff they need to complete their investigation, but it’s still early in the process,” Anderson said.