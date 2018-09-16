SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A traffic incident near Florin Road has sent several people, including two children, to the hospital Sunday evening, police said.

According to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened just before 6 p.m. when Sacramento Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a red truck for a traffic stop on Power Inn Road. Officers said the vehicle was erratically driving 65-70 miles per hour on surface streets.

#MetroFire is o/s of a multiple casualty incident near #FlorinRd and Power Inn Rd. Unknown on number of patients and status, or number of vehicles. Use alternate routes where possible. — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) September 17, 2018

Police said as the unit attempted to stop the driver for erratic driving, the driver ran a red light and t-boned another vehicle that was passing through the intersection at Power Inn Road and Florin Road. The crash ultimately involved five cars in the intersection.

There is no word on the condition of the four people who were transported to the hospital. One is suffering from major injuries.

Police said the 22-year-old driver of the truck has been arrested for driving under the influence.