Body Found At Citrus Heights Care Home FacilityNeighbors were in disbelief after seeing crime tape up around the home that’s been helping people for decades.

Fire Burning At Warehouses In Downtown ModestoA large warehouse fire has broken out at I and 8th Street in Downtown Modesto.

Driver Arrested After Crashing Into Several Parked Cars In Downtown SacramentoIt happened at just about 3 a.m. Neighbors say they were dead asleep when the noise of the crash abruptly woke them up.

Caltrans Looking To Hire More Than 1,000 EmployeesCaltrans says it’s previously slow hiring process is streamlined because it has slot of jobs to fill.

Dog's Pepper Spraying Before Being Put Down Sparks ControversyQuestions are popping up social media across the country about possible abuse at a Cheyenne, Wyoming animal shelter.

Memorial For Natomas Teen Killed In Hit-And-Run StolenA grieving family’s memorial has been dismantled, just over a year after their loved one passed away.

How Wet Will Sacramento Get In Winter 2018?Experts weigh in on the potential for rainfall during the 2018/19 season.

2 Killed In Lodi Parking Lot IdentifiedThe Lodi Police Department identified the men as Gerardo Maldonado De Santiago, 35 of Lodi, and Brian Soto, 21 of Stockton.

Ask Us: What Is Being Built On Fiddyment Road In Roseville?Renee Bennett asked us: "What are they building on Fiddyment between Baseline and Pleasant Grove in Roseville?"