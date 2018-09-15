Community Service Day
Lakeside Church
Saturday, September 15th (7am-12pm)
http://www.folsomcommunityservice.org
Village of Fair Oaks
7003 Park Dr.., Fair Oaks, California
Saturday, September 15th (10am-6pm)
FREE to public
WEBSITE:
https://www.facebook.com/FOCHICKENFEST/
Canelo Fight Watch Party
Las Islitas Mariscos
908 C St.
(209) 843-5924
WEBSITE: https://www.lasislitasgalt.com/
Vetstock Festival
900 Caroline Ave., Galt
Saturday, September 15th (11am-10pm)
vetstockfestival.com
Gates open at 1030a
National Anthem 1130a
First live performance 1140a
WEBSITE:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-vetstock-festival-w-oleander-flaw-smile-empty-soul-tickets-42243349997
Sacramento Stride ‘N’ Riders
Saturday, September 15, 2018
10 am – 2 pm at Howe Park
2201 Cottage Way, Sacramento
BBQ potluck picnic to follow
WEBSITE:
https://ataxia.donorpages.com/2018GoTheExtraMile/SacramentoStrideNRiders/
R3C Wild Horse Fall Adoption
Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center Ranch
12270 Bruceville Road Elk Grove
Saturday, September 15th (9am-12pm)
Meet and Greet 9am-10am
Demonstration at 10am-11am
Adoption 11am-12pm
WEBSITE:
https://friendsofr3c.com/
Humani Pilates
2020 I Street
(916) 905-2787
WEBSITE: humanistudios.com/
MotoBash
5400 Date Ave., Sacramento
Saturday, September 15th (8am-8pm)
WEBSITE:
http://www.cyclegear.com/motobash
Mediterranean Festival
3060 Jefferson Blvd, West Sacramento
Saturday, September 15th (11am-10pm)
Sunday, September 16th (12pm-7pm)
General $3
Youth (Age 10 and under) Free
*Cost of purchases.
WEBSITE:
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/mediterranean-food-music-festival/
Globe Healing Expo
800 All America City Boulevard, Roseville
Saturday, September 15th (10am-7pm)
WEBSITE:
http://GlobeHealingExpo.com
Family Fun Night
River City Dance Academy
1510 Merkley Ave # 1, West Sacramento
Saturday, September 15th (5pm-7pm)
WEBSITE:
http://www.rivercitydance.net/family-fun-night
Photo Memory Throws
Made 4 U by Tammy
707.293.5005
WEBSITE:
https://www.facebook.com/Made4ubytammy/
Hearts for Paws Rescue
25703 County Road 95, Davis
530-304-7629
Puppy Petting Donation Drive
Saturday, Sept. 15th, 1-3 pm
Sunday, Sept. 16th, 9-11 am
heartsforpawsrescue.com
All American Ribs & Chili Cookoff
9/29 Recreation Park, Auburn
11am-4pm, Tastings Noon-3pm
WEBSITE:
http://allamericanribsandchilicookoff.com/
https://www.facebook.com/AllAmericanRibCookoff/