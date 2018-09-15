VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Police are looking for a prowler after a 10-year-old witnessed a man enter their mother’s bedroom late Friday night.

According to Vacaville Police, officers responded to the 100 block of Ralph Avenue after a 10-year-old called about a prowler that they witnessed enter their mother’s room.

Police said the child then screamed and the man exited the house through the rear sliding glass door.

According to police, the subject is a black male in his 30s with a thin build, around 6 feet tall, bald or shaved head, wearing a white shirt and gray sweatpants.

Officers say they conducted a thorough check of the neighborhoods along with a CHP helicopter, but no one was taken into custody.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact OFficer Bellamy at 707-449-5200.