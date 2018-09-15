Filed Under:American River Parkway, California coasts
(source: American River Parkway Foundation)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) —  As part of Coastal Cleanup Day, volunteers from around Sacramento gathered to remove trash and debris from the American River Parkway.

trash bags

According to the American River Parkway Foundation, a total of 1,226 volunteers removed more than 20,176 pounds of trash from the parkway in just three hours.

stingers up

Volunteers ranged from children to Sacramento State students.

trash clean group

The cleanup was part of a larger statewide effort to clean up the California coast.

cleanup at water

According to the California Coastal Commission, about 53,000 volunteers gathered across the state to pick up approximately 734,606 pounds of trash and recyclables from our beaches and inland waterways.