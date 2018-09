Caltrans Looking To Hire More Than 1,000 EmployeesCaltrans says it’s previously slow hiring process is streamlined because it has slot of jobs to fill.

How Wet Will Sacramento Get In Winter 2018?Experts weigh in on the potential for rainfall during the 2018/19 season.

Woman Allegedly Uses Check Stolen From Colfax Home At Rocklin WalmartAuthorities in Placer County are asking for the public's help to find a woman wanted in connection with a burglary at a Colfax home.

10th Annual Lumpia CompetitionTina Macuha hosted the 10th annual Lumpia Competition this morning.

Friday's Show Info. (9/14/18)

Soccer Team Expelled, Players Suspended 99 Games After Altercation With RefereeA Natomas Youth Soccer League team was expelled, and the league says the coach has also been removed.

Murder-Suicide Involving CHP Officer Leaves Community In MourningThe glow of dozens of candles lit up the football field at Amador High School on Wednesday night as friends, students, and neighbors came out to remember the couple who many say did so much for the community.

GM Recalls Over 1M Pickups, SUVs For Power Steering ProblemGeneral Motors is recalling more than a million big pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S. because of power-assisted steering problems that have been cited in a number of accidents.

3 People Arrested After Another Roseville Galleria Apple Store TheftThe Apple store in Roseville has been once again targeted by thieves.

Detectives: 3 Men Broke Into Rio Linda Home, Zip-Tied Women And ChildrenDeputies are asking for the public's help in identifying four men they say zip-tied two women and five children before robbing their home.