CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A woman was found dead at a care home facility.

Police were called out to conduct a welfare check on Thursday afternoon at the state licensed facility on Glen Creek Way. There they found the woman’s body and an elderly man alive that may have dementia.

Neighbors were in disbelief after seeing crime tape up around the home that’s been helping people for decades.

“Normally for the elderly or you know people or disabled, it’s all I’ve known for I don’t know, they’ve been there for 30 years, but it’s been different caregivers,” said one neighbor. “At first I was really concerned because if it’s murder or she passed away on her own, but we didn’t know if it was foul play or what happened, so course it’s pretty scary.”

It’s an scene all too familiar for neighbors at the home not far from where suspected East Area Rapist Joseph DeAngelo was found.

“Bad luck, you know DeAngelo lived right down the street,” said Richard Allard.

While police spent hours investigating this woman’s death, they do not suspect foul play.

“At this point, because of an abundance of caution, we have our crime investigators to process the scene, Don’t have any evidence that there was foul play involved,” said Lt. Dave Gutierrez with Citrus Heights Police Department.

Officials have not identified the woman or the man found inside that home. The investigation is ongoing.