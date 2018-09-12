Soccer Team Expelled, Players Suspended 99 Games After Altercation With RefereeA Natomas Youth Soccer League team was expelled, and the league says the coach has also been removed.

Man Freed From 50-Year Sentence After Dog Found AliveAn Oregon man sentenced to 50 years in prison has walked free after a district attorney asked for dismissal of the sex-abuse case against him.

Family Hides After Seeing Neighbor In Bulletproof Vest With AR-15 On Doorbell CameraCBS affiliate WPEC reports the incident happened in Boca Raton, Fla., just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Thieves Targeting Tailgates For Quick PaydayThe theft is more common now because crooks are finding it's a lucrative crime with newer tailgates going for up to $5,000.

2 Killed In Lodi Parking Lot IdentifiedThe Lodi Police Department identified the men as Gerardo Maldonado De Santiago, 35 of Lodi, and Brian Soto, 21 of Stockton.

Search On For Who Attacked Man On Popular Bike TrailThe assault happened on the Sacramento Northern Bike Trail that runs from Rio Linda to Sacramento.

School Fundraisers Could Face New Limits Under Federal RulesIt's been a fall fundraiser for the Crescent Elementary school PTA for years—Otis Spunkmeyer cookies and treats, a favorite among family and friends of students.

Tuesday's Show Info. (9/11/18)

Millions Of Taxpayers Could Wind Up Owing For 2018The tax law passed late last year included slews of changes that will have wide impacts across the U.S. Among them is a likely jump in the numbers of Americans who’ll owe taxes when they file 2018 returns.

Modesto Accuses Escalon Cops Of Dumping Homeless In CityThis stems from an August incident where Escalon police officers drove a homeless couple out of San Joaquin County to Modesto.