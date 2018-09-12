ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Authorities in Placer County are asking for the public’s help to find a woman wanted in connection with a burglary at a Colfax home.

On July 15, a Colfax home was burglarized and the homeowner’s checkbook was taken, along with other items. On July 26, a woman reportedly went to a Rocklin Walmart and used one of the stolen checks, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Department statement.

A still image from Walmart’s store surveillance shows the woman.

Anyone with information about the identity of the woman is asked to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Investigation Division at 530-889-7830. Anyone with information but wishing to remain anonymous should contact Placer County Crime Stoppers at 800-923-8191 or online attips.placercrimestoppers.com.