SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — California firefighters are heading to the East Coast in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Florence, which is taking aim at the North and South Carolina.

The 16-person CA-Task Force 7 Urban Search and Rescue team deployed east early Monday morning.

CA-Task Force 7 Urban Search & Rescue Team has been deployed to #HurricaneFlorence. pic.twitter.com/BOKeZP73MI — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) September 11, 2018

Task forces from the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Orange County Fire Authority were also activated on Monday. The teams are specialists in urban search and swift-water rescue. Both will be staged in Virginia.

Hurricane Florence has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it gets closer to the Carolinas.