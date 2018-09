Family Hides After Seeing Neighbor In Bulletproof Vest With AR-15 On Doorbell CameraCBS affiliate WPEC reports the incident happened in Boca Raton, Fla., just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Millions Of Taxpayers Could Wind Up Owing For 2018The tax law passed late last year included slews of changes that will have wide impacts across the U.S. Among them is a likely jump in the numbers of Americans who’ll owe taxes when they file 2018 returns.

Tuesday's Show Info. (9/11/18)

Hundreds Of Roman Gold Coins Found In Basement Of Old TheaterArchaeologists are studying a valuable trove of old Roman coins found on the site of a former theater in northern Italy.

Sexual Assault Suspect Allegedly Leads Police On Short Chase Through SacramentoA report of sexual assault in Sacramento turned into a high-speed chase Sunday morning.

Officials Issue Warning About Organ Donation ScamVanderbilt University Medical Center has issued a warning about a major scam involving human organs.

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

Reports: Drunk Florida Man Making Cookies Unaware He Started Fire Until First Responders ArrivedA George Foreman grill can be used to cook a lot of different things, but cookies isn't on that list.

Police Arrest Walter Swenson Of Elk Grove After Stolen-Vehicle Chase In Rancho CordovaAn Elk Grove man was arrested for allegedly leading police on a chase in a stolen Honda Civic.