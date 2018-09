Developer To Rejuvenate Historic Nevada City HotelFife shared the history of the building, noting that U.S. presidents and literary giants including Mark Twain and Jack London have stayed within the walls.

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

'Don't Be A Filthy, Dirty, Nasty Pig:' Woodland Man's Signs Leave Harsh Message For Homeless"Do not be a filthy, dirty, nasty pig!" One Woodland business owner shines light on growing homeless population by posting controversial signs.

Olive Oil May Be Better For Men Than Viagra, Study ClaimsThe study, published by the University of Athens, examined over 600 men and found that an olive oil-rich diet cut the risk of erectile dysfunction by up to 40 percent.

KFC Offering $11,000 If You Name Your Baby After Colonel SandersIn honor of "The Colonel," parents can enter to win a cash prize if their child is born on Sanders' birthday and shares his name.

Start Of Classes Brings Increase In Hoax Threats Against Schools Back to school is the time the FBI warns they see an increase in hoax threats against schools.

Sacramento State Alum Living NFL Dream In Brother's HonorThe Eagles announced DeAndre Carter made their final team roster just days before the start of their season.

Off-Duty Officer Shoots, Kills Man After Going Into Wrong ApartmentA man has died after being shot inside his own apartment by an off-duty Dallas Police Department officer.