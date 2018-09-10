NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – An arson investigation is underway at a North Highlands home after the exterior of a home was allegedly set on fire.

The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. in the 3900 block of Elkhorn Boulevard at a home where a woman and two children are living. Fortunately none of them were injured.

There were several evidence markers outside of the home.

Firefighters were seen patching up the attic/roof area of the home.

None of the residents were injured in the fire. Since no damage occurred to the interior of the home, they were able to go back inside.