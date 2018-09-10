LODI (CBS13) — Two people killed in a Lodi shooting have been identified.

The Lodi Police Department identified the men as Gerardo Maldonado De Santiago, 35 of Lodi, and Brian Soto, 21 of Stockton.

Police say both men were killed in an altercation in a parking lot between the Alibi Bar and a corner store. Police say the victims were not fighting with each other.

A gun was located at a nearby business that may be the murder weapon.

No arrests have been made.

The deaths are the seventh and eighth homicides in Lodi in 2018.