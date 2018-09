CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A fire broke out at a garage at a Citrus Heights on Monday.

The fire happened on Victory Way. According to firefighters, the homeowner was working in the detached garage, using a candle for light, according to Sac Metro Fire statement. He tells firefighters he blew out the candle, but it reignited, causing a propane tank to explode.

All of his tools were reported destroyed.

No other structures were threatened.