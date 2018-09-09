SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A report of sexual assault in Sacramento turned into a high-speed chase Sunday morning. But thanks to special technology, police were able to nab the suspect.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, Sacramento police responded to a report of sexual assault. Shortly after, through the use of the police department’s special pods, OR Police Observation Devices, the suspect’s vehicle was spotted.

The cameras are strategically placed at intersections and locations based on crime data.

Once officers made contact, the suspect fled.

After a short chase, the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road and crashed into the concrete embankment near Main and Rio Linda Boulevard.

The suspect had to be removed from the car and was treated for injuries.