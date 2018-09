Off-Duty Officer Shoots, Kills Man After Going Into Wrong ApartmentA man has died after being shot inside his own apartment by an off-duty Dallas Police Department officer.

Murder-Suicide Involving CHP Officer Leaves Community In MourningThe glow of dozens of candles lit up the football field at Amador High School on Wednesday night as friends, students, and neighbors came out to remember the couple who many say did so much for the community.

Neighbors Working To Stop The Violence In StocktonNeighbors in a south Stockton neighborhood say enough is enough after two young people are gunned down less than five months of each other in a shopping center.

Sacramento State Alum Living NFL Dream In Brother's HonorThe Eagles announced DeAndre Carter made their final team roster just days before the start of their season.

Police: Man Killed Father, Injured Mother In RosevilleA man was found dead and a woman severely injured after apparently being attacked by their adult son, police say.

California Homeowners Feel Burned As Companies Drop InsuranceWildfires burning across California are costing billions in damage and the extreme losses are prompting insurance companies to drop customers.

Report: Rapper Mac Miller Dead At 26TMZ is reporting that rapper Mac Miller has died of an apparent overdose.

Police: Road Rage On I-5 Leads To Stabbing In StocktonPolice say a man is under arrest after a suspected road rage incident in Stockton that escalated to a stabbing.

Police: Man, 27, Arrested On Suspicion Of Groping Woman In ModestoA man has been arrested on suspicion of groping a woman in Modesto. The incident happened on Aug. 31 near Merle and Oakdale roads.