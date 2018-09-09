NEVADA CITY (CBS13) — A hotel developer has set his sights on Grass Valley and Nevada City for historic renovations.

For those who already live in Nevada City, they know the special charm the city holds.

Karen Fowler owns Purveyors Pantry in Nevada City.

“It’s a wonderful historic town and everybody bands together and supports one another,” Fowler said.

Now the historic National hotel is getting a makeover.

Jordan Fife is a managing partner with the National Exchange Hotel Company. Fife shared the history of the building, noting that U.S. presidents and literary giants including Mark Twain and Jack London have stayed within the walls.

According to Fife, the hope of the renovations is to get visitors a new reason to come and stay the night.

“They are finally being rediscovered by Sacramento residents, and we are finally able to show them what we are as a town here,” Fife said.

The developers are trying to keep the hotel as close to its roots as they can. Fife said they are modernizing the western theme to honor the history and show travelers the style in a different way.

Additionally, the renovations are expected to help the economy.

Nearby businesses are looking forward to the re-opening. Fowler said that it will definitely bring more exposure to Nevada City.

The National is closed during renovations but Fife said the Grass Valley location, the Holbrook, is open during renovations.