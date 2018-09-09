SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Dozens of Boy Scouts got up close with the Sacramento Police, a unique opportunity which took place over the weekend.

The boys got to experience a variety of police duties, from learning about the mounted unit to SWAT training and CSI work.

Roughly 50 Boy Scouts got to tour the Sacramento Police Station, getting a first-hand look at how each department works.

Kids even lined up to meet and greet with some of the department’s K-9 officers.

The day served as a good opportunity to see officers in a different light. The scouts even got to attend a special meeting with police on patrol.