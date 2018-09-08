Filed Under:Lodi

LODI (CBS13) — A search warrant for stolen property led detectives to a large gun bust in Lodi Wednesday.

ricardo madrigal lodi pd Police: Search For Stolen Property Leads To Large Weapons Bust

Ricardo Madrigal (source: Lodi Police Department)

Lodi police detectives said they were following up on a stolen property case with the assistance of a Home Depot employee. Detectives said they were able to located and recover a stolen trencher and trailer that had been taken from the Home Depot in Lodi.

Detectives said they found the suspect, 38-year-old Ricardo Madrigal of Stockton, in possession of the stolen items.

READ: Barbershop Workers Quit After California Supreme Court Ruling

Detectives then determined Madrigal was likely in possession of more stolen items, so they obtained a search warrant to search his residence.

Upon searching Madrigal’s Stockton residence, detectives said they located a stolen rototiller, trailer, power saw, and pressure washer in his garage. Police valued the stolen items at about $25,000.

lodi gun bust lodi police Police: Search For Stolen Property Leads To Large Weapons Bust

(source: Lodi Police)

In addition to recovering the stolen items, police said they found sex illegally configured semi-automatic rifles, including a short-barreled rifle and two non-serialized “ghost” guns.

According to detectives, a total of six handguns, 10 rifles, dozens of high-capacity magazines, over 10,000 rounds of ammunition, and five shurikens were recovered from Madrigal’s residence.

lodi gun bust 2 lodi police Police: Search For Stolen Property Leads To Large Weapons Bust

(source: Lodi Police)

Madrigal was booked into the Lodi City Jail for felony and misdemeanor possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was also booked on several felony firearms-related charges, in addition to being in possession of a shuriken.