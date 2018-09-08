LODI (CBS13) — A search warrant for stolen property led detectives to a large gun bust in Lodi Wednesday.

Lodi police detectives said they were following up on a stolen property case with the assistance of a Home Depot employee. Detectives said they were able to located and recover a stolen trencher and trailer that had been taken from the Home Depot in Lodi.

Detectives said they found the suspect, 38-year-old Ricardo Madrigal of Stockton, in possession of the stolen items.

READ: Barbershop Workers Quit After California Supreme Court Ruling

Detectives then determined Madrigal was likely in possession of more stolen items, so they obtained a search warrant to search his residence.

Upon searching Madrigal’s Stockton residence, detectives said they located a stolen rototiller, trailer, power saw, and pressure washer in his garage. Police valued the stolen items at about $25,000.

In addition to recovering the stolen items, police said they found sex illegally configured semi-automatic rifles, including a short-barreled rifle and two non-serialized “ghost” guns.

According to detectives, a total of six handguns, 10 rifles, dozens of high-capacity magazines, over 10,000 rounds of ammunition, and five shurikens were recovered from Madrigal’s residence.

Madrigal was booked into the Lodi City Jail for felony and misdemeanor possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was also booked on several felony firearms-related charges, in addition to being in possession of a shuriken.