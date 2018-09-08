K-9 Trials

8am-5pm

Zupo Field

350 N. Washington St. Lodi

Nutcracker Children Auditions

2420 N St #100, Sacramento, CA 95816

Saturday, September 8

10:00 – 12:00pm

Boys & Girls under 4’2,” with some dance experience

12:30 – 2:30pm

Boys & Girls 4’2″ – 4’6″ with some dance experience

3:00 – 5:00pm

Boys & Girls 4’7″ – 5’3″ with some dance experience and can follow stage directions

Sunday, September 9

10:00am – 1:00pm

Advanced Technique & Pointe: Girls 4’11” and taller

Barre followed by Pointe & Center

1:30 – 3:30pm

Intermediate Technique: Boys and Girls 4’5″ – 5’2″

(Dancers will be broken into groups during the audition)

4:00 – 6:00pm

Intermediate Technique: Boys and Girls 5’3″ – 5’8″

(Dancers will be broken into groups during the audition)

http://www.sacballet.org/nutcracker/childrens-auditions/

Kulture Second Saturday

Second Saturday

Tonight

23rd and K St.

5 pm – 10 pm

Freedom Jump

Skydiving event

Sept. 8

Skydance Skydiving in Davis

https://rangerroad.org/

Crawfish & Catfish Festival

Yolo County Fairgrounds

Woodland

Today 11am – 10pm

Tomorrow 11am – 6pm

https://crawfishandcatfishfestivaltickets.eventbrite.com

Tree City Market

Facebook Presents Tree City Market, a celebration and interactive shopping experience featuring Sacramento small businesses

September 8, 2018 – 11am – 4pm

William Land Regional Park

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tree-city-market-tickets-49615042929

Delta Dirt Jam

College Compound

54075 S. River Rd.

Clarksburg

Sunday, September 9th

9:00 a.m. Adventure & Bike Expo

10:00 a.m. Pump Track Challenge

http://collegecyclery.biz/delta-dirt-jam-sept-7-9-2018/

Edible Gardens Tour

East Sacramento

Tickets: Advance $20

Day Of $25

Children (Ages 0-12) Free

https://www.sacramento365.com/event/2018-east-sacramento-edible-gardens-tour/

California Day of Preparedness​

Old Sacramento

Saturday, September 8th (10am-2pm)

http://www.caloes.ca.gov/ICESite/Pages/California-Day-of-Preparedness.aspx

https://www.facebook.com/events/2087949958120006/

17th Annual Lincoln Showcase

September 22, 2018

6:30-10:00 p.m.

VIP $75 (only 40 available)

GA: $49

At Door: $59

Firefighter Career Expo

FCTC Sacramento

2560 River Plaza Drive

Sacramento

Saturday, September 8th (10am-1pm)

FREE

http://www.BecomingAFirefighter.org

https://www.facebook.com/events/720478631677150/

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/firefighter-career-expo-2018-sacramento-ca-registration-47095317362

Bonnie from Triad

Triad Plus

8801 Washington Blvd,

Roseville

(916) 788-4350

http://www.triadplushomefashions.com/

RedRovers Responders Volunteer Training

Saturday, September 8, 2018

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

California Museum, 1020 O St.

Sacramento

Registration Fee $45

Frankie Avalon LIVE

4000 Rocklin Rd.

Rocklin

Saturday, September 8th (6pm-9pm)

Tickets: $35 – $120

http://FrankieAvalon.Eventbrite.com

** NOTES: $120 tickets are for our friendly 4 packs (would love to emphasize this point! $20 savings by bringing friends!)

Suds for Science

Sudwerk Brewing Co.

2001 2nd St, Davis, California 95618

Saturday, September 8th (4pm-8pm)

https://www.facebook.com/events/1743402312444532/