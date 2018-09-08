K-9 Trials
8am-5pm
Zupo Field
350 N. Washington St. Lodi
Nutcracker Children Auditions
2420 N St #100, Sacramento, CA 95816
Saturday, September 8
10:00 – 12:00pm
Boys & Girls under 4’2,” with some dance experience
12:30 – 2:30pm
Boys & Girls 4’2″ – 4’6″ with some dance experience
3:00 – 5:00pm
Boys & Girls 4’7″ – 5’3″ with some dance experience and can follow stage directions
Sunday, September 9
10:00am – 1:00pm
Advanced Technique & Pointe: Girls 4’11” and taller
Barre followed by Pointe & Center
1:30 – 3:30pm
Intermediate Technique: Boys and Girls 4’5″ – 5’2″
(Dancers will be broken into groups during the audition)
4:00 – 6:00pm
Intermediate Technique: Boys and Girls 5’3″ – 5’8″
(Dancers will be broken into groups during the audition)
http://www.sacballet.org/nutcracker/childrens-auditions/
Kulture Second Saturday
Second Saturday
Tonight
23rd and K St.
5 pm – 10 pm
Freedom Jump
Skydiving event
Sept. 8
Skydance Skydiving in Davis
https://rangerroad.org/
Crawfish & Catfish Festival
Yolo County Fairgrounds
Woodland
Today 11am – 10pm
Tomorrow 11am – 6pm
https://crawfishandcatfishfestivaltickets.eventbrite.com
Tree City Market
Facebook Presents Tree City Market, a celebration and interactive shopping experience featuring Sacramento small businesses
September 8, 2018 – 11am – 4pm
William Land Regional Park
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tree-city-market-tickets-49615042929
Delta Dirt Jam
College Compound
54075 S. River Rd.
Clarksburg
Sunday, September 9th
9:00 a.m. Adventure & Bike Expo
10:00 a.m. Pump Track Challenge
http://collegecyclery.biz/delta-dirt-jam-sept-7-9-2018/
Edible Gardens Tour
East Sacramento
Tickets: Advance $20
Day Of $25
Children (Ages 0-12) Free
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/2018-east-sacramento-edible-gardens-tour/
California Day of Preparedness
Old Sacramento
Saturday, September 8th (10am-2pm)
http://www.caloes.ca.gov/ICESite/Pages/California-Day-of-Preparedness.aspx
https://www.facebook.com/events/2087949958120006/
17th Annual Lincoln Showcase
September 22, 2018
6:30-10:00 p.m.
VIP $75 (only 40 available)
GA: $49
At Door: $59
Firefighter Career Expo
FCTC Sacramento
2560 River Plaza Drive
Sacramento
Saturday, September 8th (10am-1pm)
FREE
http://www.BecomingAFirefighter.org
https://www.facebook.com/events/720478631677150/
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/firefighter-career-expo-2018-sacramento-ca-registration-47095317362
Bonnie from Triad
Triad Plus
8801 Washington Blvd,
Roseville
(916) 788-4350
http://www.triadplushomefashions.com/
RedRovers Responders Volunteer Training
Saturday, September 8, 2018
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
California Museum, 1020 O St.
Sacramento
Registration Fee $45
Frankie Avalon LIVE
4000 Rocklin Rd.
Rocklin
Saturday, September 8th (6pm-9pm)
Tickets: $35 – $120
http://FrankieAvalon.Eventbrite.com
** NOTES: $120 tickets are for our friendly 4 packs (would love to emphasize this point! $20 savings by bringing friends!)
Suds for Science
Sudwerk Brewing Co.
2001 2nd St, Davis, California 95618
Saturday, September 8th (4pm-8pm)
https://www.facebook.com/events/1743402312444532/