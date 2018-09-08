SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — September is National Preparedness Month and The California Office of Emergency Services is looking to educate the public on how to remain ready in case of a natural disaster.

Complete with disaster demonstrations and life-saving advice, Cal OES held a “Day of Preparedness” event in Old Sacramento Saturday afternoon.

With wildfires, floods, and earthquakes commonplace in California, OES officials say it’s only a matter of time before you find yourself in an emergency situation and it’s best to be prepared.

“Have a plan and know what you are going to take with you if an event comes where you’re going to need to leave your home immediately,” said Bryan May, Public Information Officer for CAL OES.

Set a meeting spot, he says, in case the family gets separated. He also advised that families pack a portable preparedness kit with enough supplies to last at least 72 hours. The pack should include things like non-perishable food, water, medication, and any important documents, as well as a flashlight, dust mask, toys for the kids, and food for the pets.

And just as important, May says, practice the plan.

“If someone knocks on your door and says you need to leave in five minutes, that’s not the time to scramble,” May said.

Being prepared, May says, can save your precious time in an emergency, where seconds can mean the difference between life and death.

“Everyone thinks it’s not going to happen to me,” he said. “And if you talk to the people in Santa Rosa who lost an entire neighborhood they’ll say that. And if you talk to the people in the town of Redding, they’ll tell you they didn’t think that was going to happen either.”

For details on creating an emergency plan and preparedness kit, you can visit the Cal OES website.