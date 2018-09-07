Daily List: A Quick Coffee Quiz
http://www.e-importz.com/coffee-statistics.php

“Sally the Bold”
by Albert Alarcon
Available on Amazon

How To Think To Shrink
(1) Make your bed every morning
(2) Create a morning playlist
(3) Set the bar low when creating goals
(4) Know your why
(5) Weight loss starts in the mind
(6) Visualize your success
(7) Planned indulgences and avoiding perfection

Think To Shrink Challenge
http://www.thinktoshrink.com

CrockerCon
Thursday September 13
6pm-9:30pm
Crocker Art Museum
Tickets: (916) 808-1182

https://www.crockerart.org/event/1789/2018-09-13
https://www.crockerart.org/
@crockerart

Mural Festival
Fasm Creative Battle 6
Sept 7 and 8
Chartreuse Muse
918 10th Street, Modesto

Finished Dog Portraits
Bannon Paints
jbannon2727@gmail.com
916-717-6639
https://www.facebook.com/jbannonpaints/
@jbannonpaints

Cakes4Kids
Volunteer Orientation
Saturday, September 15
http://www.cake4kids.org

Soil Born Farms
Autumn Equinox Farm to Fork
Saturday September 15th,
5:30-9:30
( Tickets are $75 and must be purchased ahead of time.)
https://soilborn.org/

Registration for the Autumn Equinox:
https://soilborn.org/events/autumn-equinox-2018/

Suds for Science
Saturday, September 8th from 4-8pm
Sudwerk Dock Store
2001 2nd Street, Davis
A fundraiser for the UC Davis C-STEM GIRL camps promoting leadership roles of girls in C-STEM.

5 Tips for Working Out In The Morning
https://www.askmen.com/sports/bodybuilding/how-to-work-out-in-the-morning.html

The Art Critique Comedy Show
Sacramento Comedy Spot
1050 20th Street
Sacramento
Tomorrow
7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
$15 Online, $20 Door
http://www.artcritiquesf.com
Twitter & Instagram @artcritiquesf

10th Annual Miss California Latina
November 16th-18th
http://www.MissCaliforniaLatina.com
Info@MissCaliforniaLatina.com

59th Annual St. Basil Greek Festival
920 W. March Ln. Stockton
Friday: 4pm – 11pm
Saturday: Noon – 11pm
Sunday: Noon – 6pm
http://gosaintbasil.org/

Tree City Market
William Land Regional Park
17th Ave and Sutterville Rd.
Sacramento
Saturday
11am – 4pm

TREE CITY MARKET
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tree-city-market-tickets-49615042929

OLD GOLD
http://www.shopoldgold.com

CREATIVE EXCURSION
https://creativeexcursion.com
https://www.facebook.com/GLaMPiNGSeason/
https://www.instagram.com/creativeexcursion/

 

