DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A local man has died after being shot inside his own apartment by an off-duty Dallas Police Department officer.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened but say it appears that after working a full shift, the officer went home to her apartment complex, the Southside Flats in the 1200 block of South Lamar, but went to the wrong unit.

Believing the apartment was her own the officer, who was in full uniform, went inside and when she found someone there pulled her weapon and fired.

The 26-year-old man who lived at the apartment, now identified as Botham Shem Jean, was shot at least once. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer involved in the incident was the one who reported the shooting.

Police have not identified the victim or the officer who shot him.

A CBS 11 News crew spoke with Dallas police and they said the officer who fired her weapon had not been interviewed. Officials would not answer questions as to how the mixup happened, or how the officer got inside someone else’s apartment.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office will be involved in the investigation.

The officer, who was not injured, will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

* This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.