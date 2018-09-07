(CBS Local/CBS News) – Former “CBS This Morning” anchor Charlie Rose filed a motion just after midnight Friday seeking the dismissal of a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him by three women.

The lawsuit was filed May 4 by Katherine Brooks Harris, Sydney McNeal and Yuqing Wei, who were all hired either by CBS News or for Rose’s PBS show when they were in their early 20s. The women claimed they endured “predatory behavior” from Rose. The lawsuit accuses Rose of “blatant and repeated sexual harassment,” including asking about the women’s sex lives, and discussion of his own.

The lawsuit followed a Washington Post report in which 27 women accused Rose of sexual harassment.

In Rose’s motion to dismiss, he says the women suing him are “exploiting the #MeToo Movement” and “bootstrapping the accusations of sexual harassment made by third parties against Rose in articles published by The Washington Post.”

“None of the three plaintiffs alleges a cognizable claim of gender discrimination, harassment or retaliation,” the motion says.

H/T CBS News