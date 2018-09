AT&T Fiber Upgrade Leaves Mess In Dixon NeighborhoodSome Dixon homeowners are demanding AT&T pay for repairs after a contractor damages lawns and sidewalks during fiber optic infrastructure installation.

Rent Control Measures On The Horizon For Sacramento ResidentsThe city of Sacramento is considering several rent control policies. But the question is what can the city really do?

Fatal Shooting At Howe Avenue Apartment ComplexThe victim was a 27-year-old male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors Working To Stop The Violence In StocktonNeighbors in a south Stockton neighborhood say enough is enough after two young people are gunned down less than five months of each other in a shopping center.

California DMV May Have Botched 23,000 Voter RegistrationsThe DMV says the error did not allow anyone living in the country without authorization to register to vote.

Containment Grows On Sliger Fire In El Dorado County, Mandatory Evacuations Still In PlaceMandatory evacuations are still in place a day after the Sliger Fire spread in rural El Dorado County on Tuesday.

Universal Technical Institute Students Restore CHP Camaro For MuseumIt took several years of work to restore the 1979 Camaro Z-28 for officers.

Attorney: No Money Left In GoFundMe Account Meant For Homeless Man That Helped Stranded DriverThere’s no more money left in a GoFundMe account for a homeless man who used his last $20 to buy gas for a stranded driver in Philadelphia, says the homeless man’s attorney.

Roseville Police Searching For Suspected Wallet ThiefThe search is on for a woman suspected of stealing a wallet from a shopper then fraudulently using the credit cards at local stores.

Sheriff: Off-Duty CHP Officer Shoots, Kills Wife Outside Amador County BusinessAn off-duty California Highway Patrol Officer is believed to have shot and killed his own wife, then himself in the Amador County community of Jackson Monday night.