SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Investigators are hoping new surveillance video will help bring down a suspected serial burglar who has targeted several Sacramento businesses.

A bingo hall helping raise money for local charities. A rental car company. A cigarette store owned by a small businessman. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department say the same suspect has hit them all.

“He just broke the windows, smashed the windows and went right through,” said business owner Dawn Houston.

Surveillance video shows the suspect who deputies say has hit at least four times in the Sacramento region. He strikes when stores are closed, looking for cash or other valuables once he’s inside. He’s been seen driving a newer black Nissan Titan pickup. In some of the crimes, he’s been armed with a gun.

Dawn’s Pet Grooming Salon is next to the cigarette store that was hit. Owner Dawn Houston says she’s been burglarized too, but because her cameras weren’t working, investigators can’t confirm it’s the same suspect.

“It almost made me have to fold to tell you the truth, because I had to start all over with all of my grooming equipment and my insurance, of course, they’re not going to replace anything,” she said. “I went ahead and got alarms installed, which I didn’t have before.”