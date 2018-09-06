SHASTA-TRINITY NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Truckers abandoned big-rigs and motorists screamed in fear as they came dangerously close to an explosive wildfire that shut down about 45 miles of a major California interstate near the Oregon border that authorities were desperately trying to reopen.

Mandatory evacuations were put in for residents of East Ford Road to Ramshorn Road, east to the Shasta-Trinity County line. An evacuation advisory is in effect from the East Ford/East Side Road junction west to Highway 3, northward to Ramshorn Road.

In a video, a passenger in a vehicle screams: “Oh my God, I want to go!” as nearby trees burst into flames.

“I can’t breathe,” the woman says, sobbing. “Please, guys, come put it out.”

Caltrans workers assist in removing a burned out truck along Interstate 5 during the Delta Fire near Delta, California in the Shasta Trinity National Forest on September 6, 2018. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

The fire erupted Wednesday afternoon in a rural area and devoured timber and brush on both sides of Interstate 5 as it nearly tripled in size overnight, officials said Thursday.

Staff at the Redding Air Tanker Base broke another record today. While pumping retardant in aircraft headed for the Kerlin Fire, they reached the two million gallon mark of pumped fire retardant. Kudos to all the staff there for the tremendous effort put out this year. pic.twitter.com/SodQMZPOjq — Shasta-Trinity NF (@ShastaTrinityNF) September 6, 2018

Elsewhere in the state, a fire raging in the Sierra Nevada had grown to more than 7 square miles after shutting down stretches of U.S. 395, State Route 108 and the Pacific Crest Trail along the eastern spine of California.

The Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, campgrounds and other areas were evacuated Wednesday. Ranchers were told to prepare to move livestock out of the area in Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

A firefighter douses what’s left of a burned vehicle left abandoned on interstate 5 after the Delta Fire tore through the region and jumped the road in Delta, south of Pollard Flat, California on September 5, 2018. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

The two fires Thursday were raging just weeks after a blaze in the Redding area killed eight people and burned about 1,100 homes in a frightening start to the fire season.

California’s insurance commissioner said Thursday that victims of that fire and one in the Mendocino area — the two largest blazes in the state so far this year — have filed more than 10,000 claims so far totaling $845 million.

The two fires destroyed or damaged a combined 8,800 homes and 329 businesses.

“The worst may be yet to come,” Commissioner David Jones warned at a San Francisco news conference, noting that California wildfires are typically more destructive after Sept. 1.

A fire vehicle passes by an abandoned burned out truck along interstate 5 after the Delta Fire tore through the region and jumped the road in Delta, California on September 5, 2018. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

California’s firefighting agency is about to exceed its budget and needs $234 million more, Cal Fire director Ken Pimlott said in a letter to lawmakers Thursday.

The agency spent $432 million through the end of August and had only about $11 million left, Pimlott wrote. Cal Fire would use some of the money to add firefighters and helicopters, he said.

The Legislature budgets for firefighting based on the historical average costs. Cal Fire has requested extra money in seven of the past 10 years, but never this early, according to the Department of Finance.

The blaze Thursday along Interstate 5 has blackened 23 square miles (60 square kilometers), prompting mandatory evacuations. It was moving rapidly but was still far from any large towns.

Officials from a number of agencies were meeting Thursday to determine if they can reopen the highway, a key route for commercial trucks, California Highway Patrol Officer Jason Morton said.

An abandoned smoldering truck rests along interstate 5 after the Delta Fire tore through the region and jumped the road in Delta, south of Pollard Flat, California on September 5, 2018. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

The highway runs north from the Mexico border through California, Oregon and Washington state to the border with Canada.

The scattered homes and cabins in and around Shasta-Trinity National Forest were under evacuation orders, from the community of Lakehead north to the Siskiyou County line, said Chris Losi, a spokesman for the forest.

“It isn’t a lot of people,” he said.

The blaze was human-caused, officials said, without indicating whether it was arson or an accident.

About 17 big-rigs were abandoned along the interstate and at least four caught fire, Lt. Cmdr. Kyle Foster of the California Highway Patrol’s Mount Shasta office told the Los Angeles Times. At least two trucks were partially melted.

A firefighter sprays down a burned big rig truck that was abandoned along Interstate 5 as the Delta Fire tore through the region in Delta, California on September 5, 2018. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. Forest Service workers helped the driver of one flaming truck to safety. Truckers, firefighters and others aided more drivers.

“There’s vehicles scattered all over,” Brandon Vaccaro of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection told the Redding Record Searchlight. “Whatever occurred here was probably pretty ugly for a while.”

About 45 miles of I-5 were closed in both directions, Losi said. The blaze also delayed Amtrak’s Coast Starlight train service between Sacramento and Oregon.

The city of Dunsmuir, with about 1,500 residents, was about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from the flames. Residents were urged to be prepared to leave if the fire threatened.

___

Elias reported from San Francisco. Associated Press writer Jonathan J. Cooper contributed from Sacramento.