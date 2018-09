SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS13/AP) – Gov. Jerry Brown has vetoed a bill he says would have given an unfair advantage to large beer manufacturers.

The bill would have let beer makers give up to five cases of free glassware to bars or other beer retailers.

Brown writes in his veto message that the bill could have disadvantaged small breweries that can’t afford free glasses the same way large ones can.

Allowing beer manufacturers to give items of value to on-site retail licensees could unduly influence such retailers to purchase those manufacturers’ products. I also worry that this law creates an economic disadvantage for small beer manufacturers who might not be able to provide free glassware in the same manner as the larger manufacturers.

AB2573 was written by Democratic Assemblyman Evan Low of Campbell. A spokeswoman says Low was available to comment.

