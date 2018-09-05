Attorney: No Money Left In GoFundMe Account Meant For Homeless Man That Helped Stranded DriverThere’s no more money left in a GoFundMe account for a homeless man who used his last $20 to buy gas for a stranded driver in Philadelphia, says the homeless man’s attorney.

Neighbors Working To Stop The Violence In StocktonNeighbors in a south Stockton neighborhood say enough is enough after two young people are gunned down less than five months of each other in a shopping center.

Sheriff: Off-Duty CHP Officer Shoots, Kills Wife Outside Amador County BusinessAn off-duty California Highway Patrol Officer is believed to have shot and killed his own wife, then himself in the Amador County community of Jackson Monday night.

Flight Attendant Dream Comes True For Woman With Down SyndromeBig dreams are taking flight for Tracy, a Roseville woman with Down syndrome who's always wanted to become a flight attendant.

Wednesday's Show Info. (9/5/18)

7-Year-Old Girl Killed After Being Hit By Boat In Central CaliforniaAuthorities in central California say a 7-year-old girl died after being struck by a boat in Bass Lake on the Labor Day holiday.

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

'Sorry Bro, I Had To': Sacramento Firefighter Convicted For Sexual Battery On PatientJared Evans was convicted by a jury of felony assault under the color of authority and misdemeanor sexual battery for grabbing a victim's breast and making comments while transporting her to the hospital.

Moose Drowns In Vermont Lake As Onlookers Crowd Around Animal For PicturesA moose drowned in Lake Champlain after people crowded around the animal to take its picture, Vermont wildlife officials said.

Actors And Fans Defend 'Cosby Show' Actor Job-Shamed Him For Working At Trader Joe'sAn honest man doing an honest day's work used to be something to be celebrated in America. But it didn't seem like it -- over the Labor Day weekend, of all times -- after actor Geoffrey Owens was spotted at a Trader Joe's in New Jersey, bagging groceries.