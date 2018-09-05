ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The search is on for a woman suspected of stealing a wallet from a shopper then fraudulently using the credit cards at local stores.

Police say the shopper was at a Roseville Square grocery store on Aug. 25 when their wallet was stolen.

The victim’s credit cards were soon used to make a $3,000 purchase at the Apple Store, along with purchases at Ulta and Staples that totaled more than $5,000.

A witness who allegedly saw the suspect at the Apple Store described her as a middle-aged Hispanic woman standing about 5′ tall and 200 pounds. Surveillance photos of the suspect have also been released by police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to email Roseville police at MRyland@roseville.ca.us.