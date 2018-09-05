AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — A community is in mourning, grieving the loss of two influential people after an apparent murder-suicide Monday night.

“This community will come together and they will support those children,” said Molly Zysman.

The glow of dozens of candles lit up the football field at Amador High School on Wednesday night as friends, students, and neighbors came out to remember the couple who many say did so much for the community, from coaching high school sports to being motivators in the world of fitness.

“We’re here to support our friends, the community, and the family that’s hurt in all this,” said parent Keith Dollman.

“I can’t imagine what their four kids are going through right now,” said Zysman.

Earlier in the day, Zysman went to pay her respects at the growing makeshift memorial outside of Get Ripped Nutrition in Martell, a small community north of Jackson, where the shooting took place.

“The first thing I think about when I think of Mary and Brad is how close they are to the church, and the light and brightness that they brought,” said Zysman.

Detectives say 42-year-old Mary Wheat was gunned down by her husband, 45-year old CHP Officer “Brad Wheat” who was off-duty at the time.

“She was an amazing person, I’m gonna miss her terribly,” said Zysman.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office now confirms that Brad used his duty weapon to shoot the owner of the store, then his wife before turning the gun on himself.

“It’s such a hard thing to talk about with everyone’s views this or that,”’said

“It’s pretty disturbing, our kids have gone to school together for several years,” said Keith Dollman.

It’s a tragedy that has left a close-knit community shaken and distraught, but not broken. Many are standing strong for the couple’s four children they leave behind.

“To have so many family and friends is gonna be so vital for them to continue on after such a heartbreaking thing,”’said Alexa Kerr who went to school with one of the victims’ kids

The investigation continues as to the motive of the shooting.