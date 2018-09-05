SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Department of Motor Vehicles says agency technicians may have botched about 23,000 Californians’ voter registrations under the state’s new “motor voter” law.

The department announced Wednesday it sent the secretary of state’s office incorrect information for some voters. The department says the errors mostly affected their vote-by-mail, language and political party selections.

The agency says it will send letters to affected customers so they can correct their information.

California’s new motor voter law that lets residents automatically register to vote through the DMV took effect in April. The department says about 1.4 million people registered or updated their voter registration under the law from April 23 through August 5.

The DMV says the error did not allow any people living in the country without authorization to register to vote.