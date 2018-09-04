Neighbors Working To Stop The Violence In StocktonNeighbors in a south Stockton neighborhood say enough is enough after two young people are gunned down less than five months of each other in a shopping center.

Actors And Fans Defend 'Cosby Show' Actor Job-Shamed Him For Working At Trader Joe'sAn honest man doing an honest day's work used to be something to be celebrated in America. But it didn't seem like it -- over the Labor Day weekend, of all times -- after actor Geoffrey Owens was spotted at a Trader Joe's in New Jersey, bagging groceries.

Improper Cutting Of Avocado Could Lead To Gruesome & Painful ‘Avocado Hand’The growing popularity of avocados has many people learning that cutting the tasty and healthy fruit the wrong way can lead to a new medical trauma: avocado hand.

Dairy Queen Is Giving Everyone A Free BlizzardDairy Queen says they are offering free Blizzards to everyone!

North Fire Grows To 650 Acres; 3 Campgrounds & Lake Valley Reservoir Area EvacuatedSheriff's deputies are headed to the North Fork campground in Emigrant Gap to assist Cal Fire with evacuations, according to a Placer County Sheriff's Department tweet.

Firefighting Crews Attacking Fast-Moving North Fire In Tahoe National ForestCal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service are teaming up with air tankers and helicopters and more than a dozen crews on the ground battling the North Fire.

Is Smoke From Wildfires Affecting Apple Hill's Crop?Labor Day officially kicks off the fall season for the growers at Apple Hill. Some people wondered if this year's apple crop is feeling the effects of the fires.

Monday's Show Info. (9/3/18)

Fatal Shooting At Howe Avenue Apartment ComplexThe victim was a 27-year-old male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

'Sorry Bro, I Had To': Sacramento Firefighter Convicted For Sexual Battery On PatientJared Evans was convicted by a jury of felony assault under the color of authority and misdemeanor sexual battery for grabbing a victim's breast and making comments while transporting her to the hospital.