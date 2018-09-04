(CBS13) – A luxury resort company is hiring someone to be their new “brand ambassador” – and the gig promises to be, possibly, the “World’s Best Job.”

Vidanta is looking for someone to visit some of Mexico’s most beautiful resorts and document the trip on social media.

The job would be, essentially, a paid year-long vacation.

According to Vidanta, the person will be “acting as Vidanta’s on-location social influencer, gathering content by experiencing all of the comfort, relaxation, adventure and luxury they have to offer.”

The company says they’ll pay for travel expenses and dining credits.

Plus, the employee will be paid $120,000 a year.

If you think you’re up to the challenge, head to the companies website to apply: https://www.worldsbestjob.com/.